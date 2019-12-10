Duffy man arrested in child exploitation crack down

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A DUFFY man has been arrested in a national child exploitation crack down, almost a week after a Greenway man was charged for possessing child exploiting material.
The man, a 48-year-old, is the second man to be arrested in the ACT (including the Greenway man), and a further 22 people across Australia were charged for similar offences.
ACT Policing acting detective superintendent Matt Reynolds says the cases are unrelated.
“These men have been charged with serious offences and officers will utilise all technological advances available to detect the possession and sharing of child exploitation material,” he says.
The Duffy man has been charged with possession of child exploitation and will be summonsed to face court.
