Dunne set to retire next year

AFTER 19 years as a member for Ginninderra in the Legislative Assembly, the Canberra Liberals’ Shadow Health and Arts Minister, Vicki Dunne, has announced she won’t be seeking re-election next year.

Ms Dunne, who has spent more than 25 years in politics, believes it’s an appropriate time to depart politics, but says she intends to finish out her term first.

“There is work still to be done,” she says.

“I am committed to keeping the government accountable in health to ensure the workplace culture review is properly implemented and that they do deliver a new hospital.

“There is also the important work of the Public Accounts Committee which is still running inquiries into land acquisitions.

“And of course, I will continue to advocate for the needs of my constituents.”

Over Ms Dunne’s career, she says she is very proud of some of her achievements, such as:

campaigning to establish Hare-Clark as the ACT’s electoral system and having the principles of Hare-Clark entrenched;

putting water security front and centre of the ACT’s agenda;

fighting back, with many communities, against unwarranted school closures;

bringing about a review into the operation of the Bimberi Youth Justice Centre;

keeping the Care and Protection system high on the agenda which resulted in the (then) Public Advocate’s review that highlighted law breaking and neglect;

saving the Fitters’ Workshop;

highlighting the issues of workplace culture and getting a review; and

being elected as Speaker from opposition.

“I could not have achieved any of this without the support and love of my family, the endorsement and support of the Liberal Party and my colleagues in the Liberal Party Room, and my spectacular and loyal staff,” she says.

“But most importantly I need to thank the voters of Ginninderra who have put their faith in me continuously since 2001.”