Dust clears to quality morning air

CityNews
Clear, quality air this morning in Canberra.

CANBERRA is waking this morning (September 22) to very good air quality with no ongoing public health risk.

The ACT Health Directorate has been monitoring the air quality and says dust levels peaked at midnight before dropping to good levels before 3am.

Hourly readings on the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicate air quality is very good and the directorate advises that current air quality is very good with no ongoing public health risk.

However, data on the ACT Health air quality website uses 24-hour average readings, meaning air quality may still appear poor. However, hourly readings indicate that air quality is very good.

Anyone with health concerns should seek advice from their health practitioner. Anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness or difficulty breathing should seek urgent medical assistance.

