E.coli fears force popular cheese company to recall products

POPULAR cheese company Udder Delights Australia is voluntarily conducting a recall on a number of its white mould cheeses due to fears of an E.coli contamination.

More than 10 of its 200g cheese products have been recalled from Coles, Woolworths and independent retail stores across Australia.

The products being recalled have best before dates between “29JAN20” and “05FEB20” and are: Cremeux Brie; Cremeux Camembert; Cremeux Double Brie; Divine Dairy Organic Brie; Divine Dairy Organic Double Cream Brie; Shale Point Double Cream Camembert; Eureka Camembert; Udder Delights Ash Brie; Udder Delights Double Cream Brie; Udder Delights Camembert; Udder Delights Brie.

The voluntary recall follows advice from Dairy Safe, SA Health and independent HACCP Australia consultants, who we are working with Udder Delights to investigate the E.coli contamination and confirm its cause.

Udder Delights’ Australia chief executive Sheree Sullivan said: “Our internal routine microbial testing found low levels of E.coli in some of our white mould 200g cheeses.

“SA Health has no evidence that the form of E.coli present is dangerous but, regardless, the safety of our customers is number one and we have decided to voluntarily recall the products,” she said.

Customers should return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund and any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.