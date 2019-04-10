Early morning shots disturb Mclorinan Street

GUN shots disturbed Mclorinan Street in Chisholm early this morning (April 10).

The shots were fire in the vicinity of the street at about 12.40am and were followed by the sound of a car leaving the area.

ACT Policing attended and established a crime scene, which was inspected by AFP Forensic Services. This examination revealed one 9mm shell casing. Police are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.

No one was injured in the incident and a number of witnesses are assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are looking into any possible links between this incident and Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMCG).

Police are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Chisholm around 12.00am-1.00am this morning, or who may have any CCTV, dash-cam footage or information that could assist police, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6383345.