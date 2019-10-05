Elegant concert of new and classic baroque

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / Side by Side Chamber Orchestra. At Llewellyn Hall, September 4. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

GERMAN and Austrian baroque music from the 1700s sat parallel with Australian music from 2018 in this concert from the Side by Side Chamber Orchestra in Llewellyn Hall.

Conductor Max McBride led this orchestral fusion of players from the Canberra Symphony Orchestra and the School of Music staff and students that included Tor Frømyhr‏, concertmaster, and David Pereira, principal cello.

The just pre-classical piece “Symphony No. 54 in E-flat Major” by Christian Cannabich (1731-1798) kicked the concert off. The three fast-slow-fast movements, while not having the depth of a Mozart or Haydn work entertained well. The music did go through an unexpected variation, in the form of hunt music in the final movement where the brass and woodwind shined.

The short, but lyrically beautiful work titled “Lyrisches Andante” by Max Reger came next. The orchestra played this with a sweet sensitivity.

After the interval, Tor Frømyhr‏ on violin and David Pereira playing the cello, showed their depth and flexibility when they performed the world premiere of Andrew Ford’s “The Sea and the Mirror”. This was written especially for Tor Frømyhr‏ and David Pereira, during Ford’s year as the HC Coombs Creative Arts Fellow at the ANU.

Ford says of his work: “’The Sea and the Mirror’ is another piece from Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’, though at one-remove. Its title comes not from Shakespeare but from WH Auden’s long poem based on Shakespeare’s play, part analysis, part retelling, part gloss.”

In two movements, first the sea and then the mirror, the motion and the sound of the sea were clearly heard through the swelling and ever-changing music of the first part. The harmonics that followed on both instruments swam through a liquid atmosphere of connected harmonies.

The second part “the mirror”, or as the composer called it a reflection of art, revealed a mysterious and disturbing picture of an almost silent world. Rarely getting above the softest volume, this part showed just how individual the voices of the violin and the cello can be. They followed each other through high and deep dark tones to an ending so intimate and delicate it was as though they were whispering something secret to each other.

Ford, Frømyhr‏ and Pereira all took their bows on stage to highly appreciative audience.

Handel’s ever popular “The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba” came next. The orchestra performed this bright and lively music after their long break intact, on time, and with clarity and exactness, as it should be.

The stately music of Austrian composer Georg Matthias Monn (1717-1750) his “Symphony in E-flat Major”, finished the concert. Monn, who died at the beginning of the classical music period, showed in his music a pathway to this transition.

In this graceful four-movement piece, the form and style that was to be greatly expanded upon by the likes of Joseph Haydn were heard. The orchestra did a wonderful job of relating that elegant baroque style to the large audience.