Emergency commissioner declares fire ban

FOLLOWING dry and windy condition predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for tomorrow (December 5), the ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, has declared a total fire ban.

Under under Section 114 of the “Emergencies Act 2004”, Ms Whelan says the ban will begin at midnight, tonight, and will end midnight, on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also predicting gusts of up to 75km per hour temperatures of up to 28C.

The forecast fire danger rating (FDR) for tomorrow is predicted to be very high, which means fires can become uncontrollable and move quickly.

ACT ESA says residents in bushfire prone areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan or take the time to create one.

Keep up-to-date via the ESA website esa.act.gov.au