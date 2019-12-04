Emergency commissioner declares fire ban

Share Canberra's trusted news:
FOLLOWING dry and windy condition predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for tomorrow (December 5), the ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, has declared a total fire ban.
Georgeina Whelan
Under under Section 114 of the “Emergencies Act 2004”, Ms Whelan says the ban will begin at midnight, tonight, and will end midnight, on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is also predicting gusts of up to 75km per hour temperatures of up to 28C.
The forecast fire danger rating (FDR) for tomorrow is predicted to be very high, which means fires can become uncontrollable and move quickly.
ACT ESA says residents in bushfire prone areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan or take the time to create one.
Keep up-to-date via the ESA website esa.act.gov.au
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor