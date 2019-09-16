End in sight for vintage Thredbo chairlift

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Merritts chairlift at Thredbo… being dismantled soon.

AFTER more than 60 years of service, the Merritts double chairlift at Thredbo is to be dismantled at the end of the ski season and 112 of its double chairs that have transported skiers for decades from the village to the intermediate and beginner terrain will be auctioned for charity from midday on September 24.

The chairlift, which has been in operation since the 1968 ski season, is to be replaced with  alpine Australia’s first gondola in October. 

All proceeds of the auction will be distributed to nominated charities including the Children’s Hospital Foundation Australia along with local charities in the Snowy Mountains including: 

  • The Fly Program 
  • Thredbo Early Childhood Centre 
  • Jindabyne Trail Stewardship 
  • Thredbo Volunteer Ski Patrol 
  • Disabled Wintersport Australia 

Bid at thredbo.com.au/auction from midday, September 24. Continuing for a week, auction bidders can increase their offers in $5 increments above the set reserve price to secure their bid.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWoman choppered to Canberra after Yass crash
Next articleUnionsACT disappointed by climate strategy
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply