End in sight for vintage Thredbo chairlift

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER more than 60 years of service, the Merritts double chairlift at Thredbo is to be dismantled at the end of the ski season and 112 of its double chairs that have transported skiers for decades from the village to the intermediate and beginner terrain will be auctioned for charity from midday on September 24.

The chairlift, which has been in operation since the 1968 ski season, is to be replaced with alpine Australia’s first gondola in October.

All proceeds of the auction will be distributed to nominated charities including the Children’s Hospital Foundation Australia along with local charities in the Snowy Mountains including:

The Fly Program

Thredbo Early Childhood Centre

Jindabyne Trail Stewardship

Thredbo Volunteer Ski Patrol

Disabled Wintersport Australia

Bid at thredbo.com.au/auction from midday, September 24. Continuing for a week, auction bidders can increase their offers in $5 increments above the set reserve price to secure their bid.