Endangered frogs go wild to increase numbers

Northern Corroboree Frog… critically endangered.

SIX-hundred Northern Corroboree Frogs have been released at Namadgi National Park to help increase the numbers of these critically endangered native species.

The captive-bred frogs have been released into alpine breeding sites to help the species develop natural disease resistance to Amphibian Chytrid Fungus, which is the main cause of declining population numbers, says Environment Minister Mick Gentleman. 

“This builds on the successful release of more than 1000 eggs into key monitoring sites earlier in the year,” he says. 

“Northern Corroboree Frogs are native to high country wetland environments that contain sphagnum moss. Their fragile ecosystems are susceptible to the effects of climate change and hard-hooved pest animals.

“While wild population numbers of the frogs remain low, results of the program have been encouraging.”

A previous release from Tidbinbilla’s Northern Corroboree Frog captive breeding program has resulted in several frogs reaching breeding age and at least one pair successfully breeding, Mr Gentleman says.

