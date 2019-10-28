Environment Authority targets illegal net users

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER an illegal net was found in Weston Creek, the Environment Protection Authority is reminding Canberrans of the high penalties targeting people who use fish traps and enclosed nets – up to $5000.

Narelle Sargent from the Environment Protection Authority says EPA officers will be especially vigilant following warmer weather, as a number of illegal nets were seized across the territory last summer.

“Fishing traps can cause great harm to some of our protected species, having been responsible for the deaths of platypus, turtles and other fish and aquatic mammals,” Mrs Sargent says.

“Canberrans are reminded that under ACT law, fish traps, enclosed nets and set lines are not permitted in the ACT’s lakes and rivers.”

The latest find of an “opera house” style net occurred during a regular waterway inspection by EPA officers.

If anyone would like to report any issues or concerns to the EPA they can call Access Canberra on 13 22 81.