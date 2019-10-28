Environment Authority targets illegal net users

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
An illegal opera house trap was found in Weston Creek.

AFTER an illegal net was found in Weston Creek, the Environment Protection Authority is reminding Canberrans of the high penalties targeting people who use fish traps and enclosed nets – up to $5000. 

Narelle Sargent from the Environment Protection Authority says EPA officers will be especially vigilant following warmer weather, as a number of illegal nets were seized across the territory last summer.

“Fishing traps can cause great harm to some of our protected species, having been responsible for the deaths of platypus, turtles and other fish and aquatic mammals,” Mrs Sargent says.

“Canberrans are reminded that under ACT law, fish traps, enclosed nets and set lines are not permitted in the ACT’s lakes and rivers.”

The latest find of an “opera house” style net occurred during a regular waterway inspection by EPA officers.

If anyone would like to report any issues or concerns to the EPA they can call Access Canberra on 13 22 81.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleNamadgi Park fire raises smoke warning
Next articleHave you seen Bianca?
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply