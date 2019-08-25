Escapee sends police on a three hour chase

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DETAINEE from the Bimberi Youth Detention Centre was receiving medical treatment at Canberra Hospital when he escaped early this morning (August 26).

Police began a search at about 2am, when the 17-year-old escaped the hospital.

Investigations led police to locate the escapee on Parkes Way, Acton, at about 5.10am.

He was arrested, and will face the ACT Children’s Court today charged with escape from arrest or custody.