Evatt family concerned for missing teen

Missing teenager Seaton Brewer

THE family of 16-year-old Seaton Brewer are concerned for his welfare after he went missing this morning (September 2). 

The teenager was last seen at his home in Evatt at about 8am.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with a slim build, fair complexion and short, dark hair.

Police are also concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Seaton is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.

