Evatt man charged with attempted murder

By
CityNews
-

AN Evatt man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Mitchell on Tuesday, April 16. 

The stabbing, which happened at about 4.30am, saw two men taken to hospital.

After police received information about the alleged offender, they arrested the 25-year-old at a fast food restaurant in Holt at about 5.15pm.

He has been charged with attempted murder, intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and possessing drug of dependence.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident that could assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6385425.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleFestival soprano will be singing not swinging
Next articleVoters put off by conflicting claims
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply