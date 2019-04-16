Evatt man charged with attempted murder

AN Evatt man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Mitchell on Tuesday, April 16.

The stabbing, which happened at about 4.30am, saw two men taken to hospital.

After police received information about the alleged offender, they arrested the 25-year-old at a fast food restaurant in Holt at about 5.15pm.

He has been charged with attempted murder, intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and possessing drug of dependence.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident that could assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6385425.