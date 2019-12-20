Expert warns of long-term damage from smoke

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ADVICE to stay indoors and reduce strenuous physical exercise outdoors is impractical for dealing with long-term exposure to bushfire smoke, says environmental health expert Prof Sotiris Vardoulakis.

The ANU expert warns that bushfire smoke contains fine particles, also called PM 2.5 , that irritate the respiratory system and can have serious health effects. He says says people should learn about PM 2.5 levels and become accustomed to checking air pollution readings, particularly during the bushfire season.

“Bushfire smoke is a major public health concern. These very small particles in bushfire smoke can penetrate deep into the respiratory system inducing inflammation and even translocate into the blood stream,” says Prof Vardoulakis. “Mortality rates have been found to increase in Sydney on days with high bushfire smoke pollution. “For most people it is like smoking a few cigarettes a day – it is increasing the risk of developing lung and heart disease in their lifetime. “But some people, such as those with asthma, the elderly, young children, and pregnant women, are at a higher risk and it is important to know how to minimise their exposure to air pollution.

“More nuanced advice that encourages individuals to be guided by air quality forecast and the pattern of PM 2.5 levels is needed.

“People need to not only understand this information but also use it to plan their daily activities in a way that minimises their exposure to pollution.”

He says people can use bushfire smoke alerts, real-time air quality data and forecasts, and related health advice to reduce exposure to hazardous air pollution.

Although he says there is no safe level of PM 2.5 , Professor Vardoulakis says there are certain times of the day in Sydney when the levels are lower than 25 micrograms per cubic metre.

“In early December, PM 2.5 levels were lower in most locations in Sydney in the early morning,” he says.

“Exercising outdoors, and cycling or walking to school or work within this time-window, if possible, would help maintain good physical activity levels without substantially increasing exposure to smoke.

“However, if you are pregnant, elderly or have a pre-existing respiratory condition, it will be important to avoid exposure.”

Prof Vardoulakis says his research shows some Australian homes are “leaky” and bushfire smoke is able to penetrate indoors and it is also able to pass through ill-fitting face masks.