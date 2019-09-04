Experts help revamp homes in the spirit of spring

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SPRING has finally arrived and in the spirit of spring it’s time to revamp the home for the coming warmer seasons.

It’s the perfect opportunity to purchase a new feature item for the home, refresh a room or double glaze the home to keep it cool this summer.

No matter the project, “CityNews” speaks with experts available from the Canberra region, who are ready to help improve any home.

Recycled gems bring homes to life

CANBERRA’S Ex-Government Furniture isn’t only for people looking for office wear, says owner James Fullerton.

It also offers an affordable way for people to style their homes with recycled furnishing gems, he says.

“[At Ex-Government Furniture] you can get designer pieces at a fraction of the price,” says James, who currently has unique items in stock such as rare lounges and coffee tables, as well as marble and vintage pieces, which are waiting to bring life to a home.

But, he says Ex-Government Furniture still holds true to its name and offers a wide range of high quality office furniture, from filing cabinets, desks and workstations, chairs and everything needed for an office fit-out.

And, because they get in new stock weekly, James says the turn-over is quick, with some stock selling before it’s even unloaded.

While the variety on offer tickles the fancy of home improvers, it’s not the only benefit.

James says Ex-Government Furniture is one of few Canberra businesses helping to reduce the environmental footprint of furniture waste in the capital.

“Rather than disposable items you use for six months then throw out, here you get nice quality furniture that lasts,” he says.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Quality comes first when building dreams

BORDEAUX Construction and Management doesn’t shy away from complex renovations or extensions, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

No matter what an existing home or block looks like, Michael says the family-run business will work with clients from the initial concept stages all the way through to building them a dream home.

“Everything we deliver is a high-quality product that we can stand by for the long term because our reputation and our clients’ needs are very important to us,” he says.

And, Michael says that’s the case for any project, whether it’s from scratch or refreshing a home with a renovation or extensions.

With any home extension, he says they work with clients from the start to understand the vision they have in mind and then work with them step-by-step from the beginning to handover.

“We provide an obligation-free consultation which covers initial design and costs,” says Michael, who holds an unrestricted, “A”-class builder’s licence and has more than 10 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney.

When families outgrow their home but don’t want to move, Michael says Bordeaux Construction and Management can offer professional extension solutions for areas including new sunrooms, master suites and ensuites.

“We have worked with clients to open up their living spaces,” he says.

“Our ultimate goal is always constructing their dream project at the highest quality possible.”

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Double glaze for a cool summer

JUST as people would insulate every wall of the home, they should also complete the job and insulate all the windows too, says owner of Solace Creations Karen Porter.

“Double glazing windows will help stop energy bills in their tracks, it’ll provide comfort, insulation and [it will make the home] look beautiful,” says Karen.

“Single glass windows have no insulation value. It doesn’t make sense to invest in insulation in your walls but not in your windows.

“We need to see windows as part of an insulation plan.”

With the warmer months approaching, Karen says double glazing helps keep homes cooler even after the air conditioning is switched off.

She says the all-female team at Solace Creations pride themselves on offering a friendly and warm customer service when they deliver any range of double glazed windows, doors and skylights.

“We are not just focussed on double glazing and all the benefits it provides, we are also focussed on how to make your home more beautiful,” she says.

“Clients tell us they love the look of their new windows.”

Karen says Solace Creations has the largest double-glazing showroom in Canberra and she recommends people visit them to see the products and speak to the team about a home consultation.

Solace Creations, 17 Townsville Street, Fyshwick. Call 6260 1621 or visit solacecreations.com.au

Duncan delivers quality plumbing

OWNER Jason Duncan, of Duncan’s Plumbing, and his team of office and trades staff promise to deliver the best plumbing in Canberra.

Boasting a skilled team, a range of top-of-the-line equipment, dedicated vehicles and a workshop test bay customised for fault testing, Duncan’s Plumbing offers a huge array of services for the region.

“We are licensed for both the ACT and NSW, and our tradesmen in the field are in constant contact via mobile and an internet-based SMS service, providing you with flexible, reliable assistance at need,” he says.

“Our maintenance services include all plumbing and drainage.

“We also install all manner of appliances (gas, electrical, tapware, hot water systems, toilets and more), perform backflow prevention testing, service thermostatic mixing valves, and certify, fix, install and repair all gas units.”

Duncan’s Plumbing has been in business for more than 40 years and has been servicing the region for more than 20.

Duncan’s Plumbing, 1/9 Page Place, Page. Call 6254 5678, email office@duncansplumbing.com.au or visit duncansplumbing.com.au

Team enjoy sharing hardware advice

HOME Timber and Hardware in Phillip is a one-stop-shop for all home improvement needs and advice, says store manager Sandy George.

“We specialise in paints and have a large nursery as well as an outdoor furniture range in addition to basic general hardware and tools,” she says.

Open seven days a week, Home Timber and Hardware offers a seniors’ discount and loyalty program and an online service where customers can “click and collect” by paying online before picking up their items in store.

“We have a delivery service for tradespeople, we cut timber to size [and we have] key cutting services too,” she says.

Sandy says the team are passionate about what they do and always go above and beyond to help customers.

“The staff regularly undertake training and have a lot of knowledge,” she says.

“Steve is our paint guru, Darren and Michael look after the nursery and specialise in garden power tools. They also do demonstrations for customers and help them with any of their questions.”

Home Timber and Hardware Phillip, 101-103 Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip. Call 6281 1744 or visit homehardware.com.au

Safety gear from the boots up

FOR high-vis workwear, safety equipment and boots, Seears Workwear has the lot, says a Seears spokesman.

Seears Workwear is family owned and operated, run by Pat Seears and his son Shane.

The 1400 square-metre store sells clothing and safety gear for pretty much every kind of industry and worker, he says – from building labourers, chefs, blue and white-collar workers to hospitals, major companies, and government departments such as Defence.

“We also have a corporate section, where we provide a free measure-and-quote and free delivery service,” he says.

“We are a very competitively priced business and are always negotiable on large bulk orders.

“We offer a full embroidery and screen-printing service, too.”

Seears keeps a huge range of stock on the premises and sells online.

Seears Workwear, 60 Barrier Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4111 or visit seearsworkwear.com.au

Customising furniture to fit the space

IT can be hard to find a piece of furniture that fits, which is why Timberland Furniture in Fyshwick customises any of its furniture, so it can slot straight in to the ideal spot.

Owner Tony Purdy says they can customise the furniture for specific requirements such as changing the colour, size or adding or taking out a drawer.

“We will customise it for you to make it fit the space and with lounges we can make them to size, or you can choose your own material,” he says.

“We try to find things a little bit quirky and different because there’s no point having the same products as everyone else.”

And Tony says all products sourced by Timberland Furniture are good quality and affordable.

With about half the furniture in store being Australian made, Tony says people will get value for their money with beautiful materials used to make the furniture such as Australian hardwood.

“We provide a personal service and are able to go to the customer’s home to assist them with measurements,” he says.

Timberland Furniture, 7/17 Iron Knob Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 7411, email timberlandfyshwick@gmail.com or visit canberracustomfurniture.com

Craig’s discount gets computers healthy

CRAIG the Computer Geek is helping people improve their home computers by giving them a 50 per cent discount for computer “health checks” during September.

After setting up shop in Gungahlin last year, computer expert Craig Plaister is now the “local geek” of both Weston Creek, where he does a lot of work, and Gungahlin.

Craig, who owns Craig the Computer Geek, will continue to do home and workplace visits to repair and upgrade computers across Canberra but he says his Gungahlin shop front allows customers to bring their computers to him.

Craig the Computer Geek offers business solutions, home services and web services such as home and office network set-up, virus removal, off-site backups, disaster recovery, custom PC builds and security systems.

And, with 30 years’ experience in information technology, Craig is a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer and is highly experienced in Windows administration.

He has experience building and repairing PCs and laptops and troubleshooting all types of computer related problems.

Lately, he’s been helping customers improve the speed and get more life out of their PCs by upgrading their performance through installing solid state drives.

“They are lighter, faster and less fragile than ever and a good alternative for people wanting to get another couple of years out of their PCs,” he says.

Craig can also help create websites for small businesses and bloggers.

Craig The Computer Geek, 315 Gundaroo Drive, Gungahlin. Call 0411 147909 or visit craigthecomputergeek.com.au

Tiles give old bathrooms style

“IF you are planning a renovation to repair a leaky bathroom or to bring new life into your pre-2000 home, then tiles are one of the most effective products to inject personality and style,” says the general manager of Rivoland Tiles, James Hibberson.

James says Rivoland Tiles, which has showrooms and trade centres in Mitchell and Queanbeyan, offers tiles to suit every taste and budget.

“The range can seem overwhelming, but our experienced and friendly staff will work with you, listening to your needs and desires to bring your concept to life,” he says.

“We can also support and provide you with knowledge, know-how and all of the required tools and materials for your home improvement project.”

James also advises DIY-ers to consider the current layout of the bathroom when they’re considering what their needs are.

“Often plumbing and electrical elements can dictate what can and can’t be done so it’s good to resolve these quickly,” he says.

“It is also important to check with your local council about the intended plumbing and electrical as permits are often required.”

Rivoland now also offers natural stone and porcelain pavers, and James says pavers can be a very versatile and easy home improvement project.

Rivoland Tiles. Queanbeyan showroom at 100 Crawford Street, call 6297 4510. Mitchell showroom at 55 Darling Street, call 6241 1557. Visit rivoland.com.au