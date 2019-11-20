Explosive flames destroy Chisholm garage

IN the lead up to a total fire ban in Canberra, a Chisholm garage was destroyed by a fire after a man allegedly exploded something inside of it yesterday (November 21). 

Following reports of a disturbance at the home on Proctor Street, police were called to the house at about 3.30pm, where they found a man allegedly inside the house with a machete.

While police attempted to speak to the man, they heard an explosion and then noticed the garage of the house had been set on fire.

ACT Fire & Rescue members extinguished the fire. No other people were inside.

A short time later, the alleged offender was located at the nearby Chisholm cricket oval. He was arrested and has been charged with arson, possessing an offensive weapon and assaulting, occasioning actual bodily harm.

He will face arson and weapon charges in the ACT Magistrates Court today.

