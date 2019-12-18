Extreme heat poses a risk for workers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH three days of heatwave conditions and smoke forecasted for Canberra, workers are being urged to watch out for signs of distress, says Workplace Safety Minister Susanne Orr.

As temperatures predicted to rise, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, to 40C today (December 19), 41C on Friday and 42C on Saturday, workers and supervisors should be extra safety vigilant with the heat, smoke and end-of-year deadlines, Ms Orr says.

“It is important for workers and management to remain aware of the risks associated with heat exhaustion. By keeping an eye out for early signs of distress, health and safety can remain the number one priority,” Ms Orr says.

“Experts tell us these sort of conditions will only worsen over time. With a changing climate and rising average temperatures, it is crucial that employers continue to fulfil their health and safety requirements.”

ACT Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says that deadlines are tight this close to Christmas and it’s important people don’t sacrifice their safety to meet them.

“As all sites start to put their shutdown plans in place, it means people will be rushing to finish work before the break,” Mr Jones says.

“As such, it’s important that people watch out for the signs of heat stress, which can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting, weakness, headaches, and if sweating stops.

“If people begin to feel unwell, seek shade where you can find it and have some cool water.

“[And] if you or someone else is showing signs of heat stress, call Emergency Triple Zero (000) for an ambulance.”

Ms Orr says outdoor workers and their supervisors are reminded to take particular care and consider the following precautions to reduce the risks of working in extreme heat by: