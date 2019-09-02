Face-fit images show Reid shooters

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released face-fit images of two men believed to be involved in a shooting in Reid earlier this year.

A man taken to hospital with a gunshot wound following the incident at a Reid apartment block on April 19.

Police say they were were called to the unit complex at about 10pm after reports that shots had been fired. They located an injured man in the courtyard, who was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Over the past four months, detectives from ACT Policing’s Criminal Investigations have conducted witness interviews and executed a number of search warrants.

As a result, police are now seeking additional witnesses and assistance to identify the two men depicted in the face-fits.

Anyone who knows these men, or may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.