Face-fit images show Reid shooters

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have released face-fit images of two men believed to be involved in a shooting in Reid earlier this year.

Face-fit images of alleged offenders.

A man taken to hospital with a gunshot wound following the incident at a Reid apartment block on April 19.

Police say they were were called to the unit complex at about 10pm after reports that shots had been fired. They located an injured man in the courtyard, who was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Face-fit images of alleged offenders.

Over the past four months, detectives from ACT Policing’s Criminal Investigations have conducted witness interviews and executed a number of search warrants.

As a result, police are now seeking additional witnesses and assistance to identify the two men depicted in the face-fits.

Anyone who knows these men, or may have any information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

 

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleReptile zoo fire sends person to hospital
Next articleBright concert sings of spring
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply