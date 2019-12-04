Family concerned for missing teen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 15-year-old Tanya Thompson-Brown are concerned for her welfare after she went missing on Monday (December 2).

Tanya, who is described as having an olive complexion, as being about 170cm (5’6”) tall, with a large build, and long, dark hair, was last seen in Fisher on Monday morning.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who has seen Tanya or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing operations on 131 444 using reference number 6467740.