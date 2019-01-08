Arts / Family fun at Portrait Gallery

THE National Portrait Gallery has lined an array of family-fun activities for January, including storytelling, drawing to music and art.

Manager of the Gallery’s Learning Programs Krysia Kitch stresses that it’s cross-generational, taking in “Mums, dads, grandparents and carers.”

Among the ventures are ‘Face Lab, where participants can investigate their own or someone else’s face, “Headhunt,” an interactive gallery experience for visitors aged 7-15 years, a painting workshop inspired by Study of Louis Nowra by Imants Tillers in the “20/20” exhibition suitable for children 6-12 years, an exploration of portraits through drawing and creative activity for children aged 4-8 years, a drawing experience while listening to the electro acoustic sounds of multi-instrumentalist Happy Axe and the ‘Gallery Highlights’ tour every day at 11.30am.

While most of the summer activities are free some workshops are ticketed.

Full details about the NPG’s events and exhibitions at portrait.gov.au