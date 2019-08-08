Fatal fiery crash closes Sutton Road

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE person has died in a fiery head-on crash on Sutton Road, Sutton, today (August 8).

Another person is being treated following the crash, which occurred at about 12.35pm, near Wattle Flat Road.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.

Diversions are in place at the intersection of Sutton Road and the Federal Highway, Sutton, and Norton Road and Sutton Road, Queanbeyan.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.

