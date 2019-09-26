Fava’s spin-cycle challenge to help cancer kids

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WALLABIES and Brumbies forward Scott Fava is leading the charge towards raising $1000 as part of October’s Great Cycle Challenge to raise money for Kids with Cancer.

Fava, the franchisee of the new spin-cycle studio Infinite Cycle in Mitchell, will be encouraging clients to contribute to the 10,000-kilometres target on the studio’s unique movable spin bikes, the only ones in Australia that mimic a real bike and move laterally.

The new spin-cycle studio’s three distinct styles of class combine the only movable spin bikes in Australia immersed in a VR system that takes exercisers from Santorini to the Rocky Mountains.

Extolling the virtues of cycling after his 12-year, professional rugby career, Fava says: “Playing a contact sport definitely provides some challenges in post-rugby fitness. When I first tried Infinite Cycle I couldn’t believe it when I burnt 600 calories after a 40-minute Peloton class.

“The low-impact, high-intensity cycling class on those incredible bikes is a must to improve your wellbeing and fitness. It has definitely aided in my ability to keep lean and fit.

“If you love your ride stats, you will particularly love the Peloton and Race programs, in which your stats and avatar are live on the screen, accurately displaying your RPM, watts, distance, cals and heart rate.

“Our other program, Rhythm, in which instructors Laura and Lauren take you through a series of sprints, dips, twists, pushes, climbs and isolation exercises on the bike in a full-body workout over 40 minutes, is super fun and impossible for you not to leave with a smile on your face.

The cycle studio will also be involved in the Hartley Cycle Challenge, November 22-25, to raise awareness of people living with disability.

“Kids with Cancer and Hartley are worthy causes that allow my studio to be a leader in the ACT for combining cycling, fitness and raising awareness for Canberra charities,” says Fava.

Infinite Cycle Mitchell, 157 Flemington Road, Mitchell, 0407 946094, mitchell@infinitecycle.com.au; download the Infinite Cycle App, a five-ride starter pack is $25.

greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Teams/InfiniteCycleMitchell