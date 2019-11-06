Fear of smuggled guns closes prison

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FEARING the presence of smuggled firearms, a state of emergency has been declared this afternoon (November 6) at the ACT prison – Alexander Maconochie Centre – in Hume with inmates confined to their cells for 23 hours a day.

The executive director of the ACT Corrective Services is reported to have confirmed to the Canberra Liberals that a three-day state of emergency has been declared following the discovery on Monday of a hole in the prison fence and evidence to suggest that firearms may have been smuggled into the facility.

The state of emergency has been declared for three days with the possibility of extension. It is believed to be the first time a state of emergency has been declared at the prison and the Liberals corrections spokesperson, MLA Giulia Jones, there is a possibility the state of emergency may be extended.

“This is a highly disturbing incident. I have grave concerns for the safety of all inside the facility,” she said.

The state of emergency was declared under section 26 of the Corrections Management Act 2007 at 2pm today (November 6).