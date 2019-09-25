Female prisoners exposed to cat-calling men

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WOMEN detained at Canberra’s high-security prison, the Alexander Maconochie Centre, are being frequently subjected to cat-calling, goading and whistling from the surrounding male cellblocks, says shadow minister for corrections Giulia Jones.

Mr Jones is calling on the ACT government to provide these women with appropriate and safe accomodation.

She says sources close to the prison have told the Canberra Liberals that at least one woman has seen her rapist in a nearby cellblock.

“Forcing women into facilities surrounded by male detainees raises the risk that females who have previously been sexually abused could be re-traumatised,” she says.

“Female detainees deserve to be given a chance at rehabilitation and reintegration, regardless of the circumstances that led to their detention.

“The Barr government should ensure safer, more appropriate housing for female detainees.”