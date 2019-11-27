Finance help to get the most out of your money

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM creating weekly budgets to complex investments, there’s no escaping managing money, so why not do it well? Whether it’s property investment, navigating wills and estates, support with running a business or increasing personal wealth, Canberra’s financial experts know exactly how to help locals get the most out of their money…

Gail helps with all things finance

CHARTERED accountant, financial planner and self-managed superannuation fund specialist Gail Freeman of Gail Freeman & Co says her clients always come first.

“We’ve got the capacity to help our clients with financial advice, tax and super all at once, which can be helpful, as often the issues can be interlinked,” says Gail.

“We’re a one-stop shop for all financial matters, which makes things easier for our clients – we can get everything done in one fell swoop.”

Gail says the company’s focus is on staying up-to-date across any and all regulatory changes involved in running a business.

Her team provides practical, targeted, considered advice to businesses of all sizes and helps them increase profits, she says.

Having been in business for more than 30 years, Gail has a strong, stable, well-established team based on the south side of Canberra in Kingston.

Gail Freeman & Co, 9/71 Leichhardt Street, Kingston. Call 6295 2844, email info@gailfreeman.com.au or visit gailfreeman.com.au

Ashilpa protects assets through wills

WHEN it comes to wills and estates, people might own assets in a complicated arrangement, which is why it’s important to get advice, says Ashilpa Khanna, of Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators.

Dedicated to making the legal process easier, Ashilpa, who is the wills and estate planning lawyer, says she can give thorough advice relating to estate assets and superannuation.

“It’s important to get that advice because a will, for example, has to be tailored to each individual and some clients might own assets that may be in a complicated arrangement,” she says.

“It’s best to go through the assets and then tailor a will according to that.”

But if they don’t, Ashilpa says their wishes won’t come into effect.

“When it’s a non-government entity, a super fund is not part of their estate, under the will, and a lot of people don’t realise that,” she says.

“I go through the assets and super to see if they’d like to sign a binding debt nomination form, which ensures your super forms part of your estate, therefore is governed by a will.

“Similarly, with enduring power of attorney I advise my clients in relation to property matters.”

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

Passionate Jane’s strategic approach to finance Passionate Jane’s strategic approach to finance

WITH a focus on and genuine passion for their clients, Jane Hadrill and her team at Hadrill Accounting are a team of experts who assist with taxation matters, property investment, small business, money management and wealth creation.

Founded by Jane Hadrill 13 years ago, the Hadrill Accounting team takes a strategic approach to their clients’ financial circumstances, taking into account personal goals, wider family relationships and attitudes towards money.

“We can get you on the right track and accompany you on your financial journey by looking past the numbers to create wealth,” Jane says.

Jane says she can advise on everything property, including negative gearing, ownership options, when to sell and using property as a vehicle for wealth creation.

“We can also keep you safe from the Australian Tax Office, by staying on top of the changes to tax legislation to maximise your refund while reducing the chance of an audit,” she says.

For small businesses, Hadrill Accounting offers a “business essentials” package, consisting of business budgeting, mid-year review and end-of-year tax planning.

For individuals, the firm offers advice on everything from salary sacrificing, investment properties and negative gearing, to overseas postings, foreign income, personal budgeting and cash management.

Hadrill Accounting, 3/6 Dacre Street, Mitchell. Call 6154 7792 or visit hadrillaccounting.com.au

Catherine has solutions for all financial matters

“MY passion has always been to help clients improve their overall wealth,” says Catherine Smith, CEO of Wholistic Financial Solutions.

Catherine says Wholistic Financial Solutions has everything her clients need, with a team of 20 including a tax accountant, financial advisors, SMSF specialist, real estate agent, mortgage broker as well as a life and financial coach.

“We offer solutions that cover the whole of a client’s financial life, including their tax affairs, financial planning, mortgages, properties, superannuation and insurances,” she says.

Having worked in the financial industry for 30 years, Catherine says she loves seeing clients’ overall financial position improve year after year through the wholistic advice that her firm offers.

“Many clients come to us with no idea where to start or a feeling that they are lost or stuck in the financial maze,” she says.

“Because we offer advice across all financial industries, no matter where a client is up to on the journey, we are able to assist.”

Wholistic Financial Solutions, Unit 4/6 Pelle Street, Mitchell. Call 6162 4546, email reception@wfscanberra.com.au or visit wfscanberra.com.au