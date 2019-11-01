Financial advisers who have your back

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post we meet two financial advisers with a palpable passion for putting the customer’s interests first.

FINANCIAL advisers Jeremy Hall and Tim Robb describe themselves as being something like the “organic farmers” of the personal financial wealth advice sector.

The highly experienced business partners have just founded and launched QTRBCK, a Canberra-based financial advisory service.

“If you want to get advice at a big firm, like a supermarket, you’ll get advice that’s usually put together for the masses, has shareholder profit in mind and the produce has been through so many channels (with everyone taking a cut) that the end product likely to be outdated and not fresh,” says Jeremy.

“Here at QTRBCK we are like the organic farmers’ market; if you want good produce, you know who has provided it, you know exactly what it costs and where the funds are going.

“Even more important, you develop a relationship with the producer that has a story, substance and lasts the journey. Furthermore, the produce is fresh, last longer and tastes a whole lot better.”

He says QTRBCK was created as a response to the big corporate financial firms choosing to deleverage corporate risk in the wake of the Banking Royal Commission. Tim and Jeremy felt that their clients needed more.

“The big corporates have been trying to deliver profits for shareholders but have forgotten about the most important piece of the puzzle – the people and their unique situations. They need tailored solutions,” says Jeremy.

QTRBCK says it is delivering outcomes for its clients, the wider community and building a successful business based on the simple ethos of putting its clients first.

“How do we deliver on this people-first principle? Well, for each person their unique individuals dreams/goals varies; there’s no model or cookie-cutter approach to achieve this,” says Tim.

“However, by putting our client in the driver’s seat empowering them with options, education, outcomes in a transparent environment and taking the time to understand them as individuals and their wider family networks we help them achieve their unique outcomes.”

From QTRBCK’s perspective there are two types of people: those with financial advisers and those without.

“Should you not have a financial adviser on your side, then we’d like to work with you to be that missing piece of the puzzle in your personal and financial wealth-creation journey,” says Tim.

“Research states that your personal and financial health are significantly improved with a financial adviser on your team. Less stress, plans for the future and making the most out of your financial resources.

“If you do have a financial adviser, then you should consider a health check on their advice. After the Royal Commission some questions you should be asking yourself are:

Am I a sausage in a sausage factory and is the advice provided tailored to me and my individual needs?

What are the real costs of the service and what is the advice organisation actually being paid?

Are the products/services recommended in my best interests or the bottom line/profits of my adviser’s shareholders?

“At QTRBCK we put our people first. Come and have an obligation-free consultation to start your journey or to ensure the advice your receiving is truly in your best interests.”

QTRBCK, Level 8, Suite 8.01A, 15 London Circuit, Civic. Call 0401 170146 or email info@qtrbck.com.au