Fines rise after drivers break bus lane rules in Civic

By
CityNews
-
FINES have increased for drivers breaking rules around bus lanes after police saw about 100 drivers enter a Civic bus lane by crossing unbroken white lines yesterday (October 31) morning. 

In a 30 minute period, police saw about 100 drivers enter the Barry Drive bus lane in advance of the broken white lines near the turnoff to Dryandra Street.

ACT police say some drivers admitted to entering the bus lane well before the bridge over Frith Road, and all drivers were issued with cautions for driving in the bus lane.

But, detective acting station sergeant Marcus Boorman says next time they might not be so lucky.

“It is important for drivers to understand the rules and their responsibilities around bus lanes,” he says.

“From today, the fine for driving in bus lane has increased to $484, and police will be targeting this offence in the coming weeks and months.

“The majority of drivers said they entered the bus lane early as they were turning left into Dryandra Street, but that is simply not a good enough reason for disobeying the road rules.”

Police says drivers are only permitted to move into the bus lane where there are broken white lines.

CityNews
CityNews

