Fines target bad waste management on building sites

FROM today (December 9) fines will be given to builders who overlook their responsibilities for housekeeping and waste management on work sites.

The Environment Protection Authority, Transport Canberra and City Services and the Suburban Land Agency officers will be targeting construction sites and taking regulatory action where appropriate erosion and sediment controls are not in place or building materials and waste is not being appropriately contained or managed.

The ACT government say builders have a responsibility to ensure none of their building materials can escape their sites or impacting on surrounding areas, even in high winds. This includes sediment and erosion control as well building materials and waste escaping from work sites onto public land or other properties.

Fines between $100 and $175 for individuals and $500 to $875 for corporations can be issued to those not meeting their environmental responsibilities under the “Environment Protection Act 1997”. Similarly, fines ranging from $150 to $1500 for an individual and $750 to $7500 for a corporation can be issued to workers and builders found not complying with their waste management or littering obligations.

