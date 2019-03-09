Finger-wagging response to first tram prang

FOLLOWING this morning’s (March 9) collision between a pedestrian and a tram at the intersection of Cooyong Street and Northbourne Avenue in Civic, Transport Canberra has released a finger-wagging reminder to the “community to be fully aware of light rail vehicles”.

It is the first light-rail accident, but the organisation’s statement did not reflect any particular sympathy for the welfare of the man, who was taken to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition, other than noting he “remained conscious and was not trapped under the light rail vehicle”.

In its unattributed statement, Transport Canberra urges the community “to be safe crossing intersections” and that it is “important for motorists and pedestrians to be aware that light rail vehicles are now running between Gunghalin (sic) and the city”.

“Light rail vehicles are silent, large and travel quickly. It is important that pedestrians and motorists pay attention to their surroundings. If everybody obeys the road rules, particularly around red lights, everyone will be safe,” Transport Canberra says.

“Light rail vehicle movements on the corridor will continue to operate.”

 

