Fire ban closes parks, reserves and roads

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING the declaration of a total fire ban from midnight tonight (Monday, December 30 until 6am, Wednesday, January 1, the ACT government has closed the following nature reserves and roads:

Namadgi National Park (the Visitor Centre will remain open)

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (the Visitor Centre will remain open)

Lower Cotter Catchment

Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only)

Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only)

Blue Range Forest

Pierces Creek Forest

Hyles and Sherwood Forest

Ingledene Forest

Uriarra Forest (not including picnic areas at Uriarra Crossing)

Googong Foreshores

Kowen Forest

Lower Molonglo River Corridor

Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve

Mulligans Flat Sanctuary including Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve

Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road remain open along with Corin Dam Road up to Corin Hub. This allows for access to Corin Forest.

The government says there is also a ban of naked flames across all of ACT Parks and Conservation Service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March.

Five campgrounds are now closed for the entire fire season. These are:

Woods Campground

Honeysuckle Campground

Orroral Campground

Mt Clear Campground

Blue Range Campground.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will also remain open.

In an effort to accommodate recreational users, the Canberra Nature Park (other than Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves) and all pine forest areas (other than Kowen Forest) will remain open to the public during the early morning hours, however users are advised that they should leave these areas no later than 10am.

Electric barbeques provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.

More information at esa.act.gov.au or call 132281.