Fire ban declared as the temperature rises

AS the temperature rises to an expected 38C tomorrow (December 10), the ACT Emergency Services Agency has declared a total fire ban for Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting hot, very dry and moderately windy conditions, with the smoke haze expected to remain in the region, too.

The forecast fire danger rating for tomorrow is predicted to be “severe”, which means if a fire starts it may be difficult to control and spread quickly.

ACT ESA say residents in bushfire prone areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan or, if they don’t have a plan in place, take the time to create one.