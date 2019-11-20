News Fire closes street in Curtin By CityNews - November 20, 2019 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A CURTIN street is closed because of a structure fire in the area. McCormack Street remains closed while firefighters make the area safe again. They have the fire under control. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)