Fire rips through rail museum carriages

THREE train carriages were significantly damaged by fire at the recently reopened Canberra Railway Museum this morning (October 6) and police are investigating.

Called to the museum on Geijera Place, Fyshwick, at around 6am, ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire in the three damaged carriages.

Police have analysed the scene and are treating the fire as suspicious.

They want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who noticed anyone acting suspiciously near the Railway Museum in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

CityNews
CityNews

