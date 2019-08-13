Fire rips through stretch of grass in Monash

A FIRE has ripped through a stretch of grass near Clive Steel Avenue in Monash.
ACT Fire & Rescue quickly contained the fire to 50m by 50m in size, before extinguishing it.
Firefighters are thanking the community for reporting the smoke.
