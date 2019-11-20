Fire risk closes local reserves and roads

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A NUMBER of nature reserves and roads will be closed until the total fire ban for tomorrow (November 21) ends at midnight.

The ACT government says the nature reserves and roads that will be closed are:

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (but the visitor centre will remain open)

Selected roads within Namadgi National Park including Corin Road, Old Mill Road, Warks Road and theMount Franklin Road at Piccadilly Circus (the Namadgi Visitor Centre will remain open)

Googong Foreshores

Kowen Forest

Lower Molonglo River Corridor

Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve

Mulligans Flat Sanctuary including Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve

Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall

The Boboyan Road and Brindabella Road will remain open to through traffic.

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will also remain open.

In an effort to accommodate recreational users, the Canberra Nature Park (other than Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves) and all pine forest areas (other than Kowen Forest) will remain open to the public during the early morning hours, however, users are advised that they should leave these areas no later than 10am, says the ACT government.

Electric barbecues provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbecues will be turned off.