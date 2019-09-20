Fleeing driver aims for police officer

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRIVER smashed into a street sign and a parked car when it was fleeing from police early yesterday (September 19) morning.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was driving a Toyota hatchback in a “furious” and “reckless” way, according to police, with a disqualified licence when police attempted to stop him in Gilmore at about 4am yesterday.

He failed to stop and instead, allegedly drove at a police officer before crashing into a street sign and a parked car.

He then fled into the dark with the car lights turned off.

Later that afternoon, at about 3.30pm, police saw the Gilmore man driving a damaged Mercedes.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the man. He was charged with aggravated furious/reckless/dangerous driving, two counts of driving with a disqualified licence, failing to stop a motor vehicle for police and property damage.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6440512.