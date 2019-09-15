Fleeing offender falls off motorbike

CityNews
A KAMBAH man ended up in hospital on Saturday (September 14) after he fell off his motorbike in an alleged attempt to flee police. 

Police say the 28-year-old man was riding an unregistered motorbike dangerously through Wanniassa at about 10am on Saturday morning before he fell from his bike.

He was arrested at about 10.10am in Greenway and during the arrest, officers used a conducted electrical weapon (CEW) to restrain him.

The man was then taken to hospital for a medical examination. At about 6.50pm the man attempted to leave the hospital, but was detained by police while still in the building.

Two people were injured as the man ran through the hospital.

Police are now investigating the events at the hospital and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident in the hospital, who has not yet spoken to police.

The man faced the ACT Magistrates Court today on 12 charges including firearms, property and driving offences, and escaping from custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6438850.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

