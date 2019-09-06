Fleeing police, driver injures kids

By
CityNews
-
TWO children were struck by a driver when he attempted to speed away from police in Belconnen on Wednesday (September 4). 

The McKellar man, 36, was driving a grey Holden Commodore sedan in a carpark at Emu Bank in Belconnen at about 6.10pm when police attempted to stop him.

As the man drove away, the vehicle hit two children standing next to the road. Both children received minor injuries.

The man also struck a number of parked vehicles as it sped off.

Police located the car a short time later where two passengers were apprehended.

Earlier today (September 6), the driver presented himself to the City Police Station. He was scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today, charged with reckless driving, failing to stop and give assistance, drive while disqualified, and failing to stop for police.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident (who has not already spoken to police) and anyone with dash-cam footage of the grey Commodore in the Belconnen area prior to the incident.

People with information that could assist police are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6435336. 

CityNews
CityNews

