Forrest crash and dash puts officer in hospital

A POLICE officer was in hospital after an alleged stolen car collided with an unmarked police vehicle in Forrest yesterday (January 9).

At about 3.40pm, the stolen car, a white Mitsubishi Pajero with registration ACT YJY44U on the front and VIC 1BF9VY on the rear, caused significant damage when it crashed into the police vehicle. One officer went to hospital for minor injuries.

Police are asking for any dash cam or CCTV footage of the Pajero or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Pajero can contact Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE, 1.05pm:

Police report the car has been found.