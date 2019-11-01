Four arrested in drug syndicate crack down

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOUR people were arrested today (November 1) after ACT police targeted a drug syndicate that operates across Canberra.

During the operation, police seized a shot gun and drugs in Flynn, Holt and Fyshwick.

In Flynn, police seized a shotgun, two conducted energy weapons, ammunition, $7020 cash, a small vial of medical adrenaline and a small amount of cocaine and methamphetamine.

In Holt, police located two jars with 70 millilitres of gamma-Butyrolactone with an estimated street value of $7000.

And, at a Fyshwick business, police found 1 gram of methamphetamine and 0.5 grams of heroin.

After the searches, a 46-year old man will be summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date for possession of a firearm, ammunition and prohibited weapons, and a 36-year-old woman will be summonsed for possessing a trafficable quantity of gamma-Butyrolactone.

A further two people were arrested for outstanding warrants at Holt and Fyshwick and were due to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Police urge anyone who may have any information regarding manufacture, sale or distribution of illicit drugs to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6453149.