Franklin stand off ends after several hours

A DRAMATIC stand-off between police and a man in Franklin ended after several hours late last night (October 3).

Police were called to a disturbance in Franklin at about 6pm, where they found a residence with extensive damage.

When they approached the residence, a 35-year-old Franklin man threatened to set the house on fire.

Police negotiated with the man for several hours, and will allege that during the negotiations the man set two fires, both of which were extinguished by ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters.

At about 11.20pm officers entered the premises and arrested the man.

Police believe the man was also responsible for a burglary in Franklin earlier yesterday afternoon.

He faces the ACT Magistrates Court with charges of burglary and arson.