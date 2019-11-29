Manuka Pool re-opens with free entry

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS will get free entry to Manuka Pool on Saturday (November 30) when it re-opens following its $2.42 million upgrades.

The project included upgrading the filtration system and pool structure, new pool tiles and water inlets, renewed seating and a fresh coat of paint for the main building.

All the restorations were done with the original designs in mind, and the new tiles have returned the pool to its original form, including hand painted depth markers and copies of the original “SHALLOW” and “DEEP” tile markers.