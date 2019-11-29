Manuka Pool re-opens with free entry

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRANS will get free entry to Manuka Pool on Saturday (November 30) when it re-opens following its $2.42 million upgrades. 

The project included upgrading the filtration system and pool structure, new pool tiles and water inlets, renewed seating and a fresh coat of paint for the main building.

All the restorations were done with the original designs in mind, and the new tiles have returned the pool to its original form, including hand painted depth markers and copies of the original “SHALLOW” and “DEEP” tile markers.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExhibition looks back at an Australian child prodigy
Next article’Tis the season to say things we later regret
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply