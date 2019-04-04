Frog’s charity sale to the rescue

By
CityNews
-
Frog Harris at Songland Records.

RECORD store owner Frog Harris will again celebrate International Record Day with his annual charity sale of pre-loved music and movies at Songland Records at Cooleman Court shopping centre, 9am-5pm, April 13 and 10am-4pm, April 14.

The sale features thousands of donated records, CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes, with “every dollar” supporting RSPCA Canberra.

“Songland has been part of the community for a long time and this day combines all the work I love,” Frog says.

“We love helping the animals and we’re thrilled to be able to combine music, fundraising and the importance of the old-fashioned record store.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDire environmental news keeps getting worse
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply