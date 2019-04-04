Frog’s charity sale to the rescue

RECORD store owner Frog Harris will again celebrate International Record Day with his annual charity sale of pre-loved music and movies at Songland Records at Cooleman Court shopping centre, 9am-5pm, April 13 and 10am-4pm, April 14.

The sale features thousands of donated records, CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes, with “every dollar” supporting RSPCA Canberra.

“Songland has been part of the community for a long time and this day combines all the work I love,” Frog says.

“We love helping the animals and we’re thrilled to be able to combine music, fundraising and the importance of the old-fashioned record store.”