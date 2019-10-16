From farmland to thriving town centre

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Comprising 25 suburbs surrounding the Belconnen town centre and the Ginninderra Lake, the Belconnen district is the most populated district of the ACT. This is a sponsored post.

Originally farming land, Belconnen was developed in 1966, with Aranda as its first suburb. Before then it had been the home of the Ngunnawal people for thousands of years.

Now, Belconnen as we know it is a thriving hub for North Canberrans, with so much to offer residents and visitors.

BRINGING a unique, art-deco vibe to Belconnen’s lakeside, Morrissey on the Boardwalk creates dishes that are flavoursome and creative, says owner and chef Matt Morrissey.

“We want people to walk away having a positive experience,” he says.

“Value for money, quality of the food and coffee are all extremely important to us and we want that to shine for our customers.”

Matt says he started his cooking career later than most, undertaking an apprenticeship at the age of 40 to become a qualified chef.

Since then, he and his fiancee Katie purchased a small cafe at the Evatt shops predominantly serving coffee and cakes to the local community, but with no kitchen in the premises they began to look for other premises and fell in love with their venue on the boardwalk.

“Morrissey on the Boardwalk is our first Canberra-based restaurant and while it’s been somewhat slow getting established over the winter months, we are seeing that more and more people are finding us now, especially when they’re walking around the lake,” Matt says.

“We’ve used bright colours, vintage pieces and beautiful craftsmanship in the design of the fitout, and have taken that same philosophy into the kitchen. We cook and plate with passion for every customer.”

Morrissey on the Boardwalk also supports local businesses, with Highgate Lane Coffee Roasters, Three Mills Bakery and the Tea Garden Co among their suppliers, as well as selling local wines, craft beer and spirits.

Morrissey on the Boardwalk, 8/114 Emu Bank, Belconnen. Call 6253 0183 visit morrisseyfoodgroup.com.au

ZERO-waste shopping is not as expensive as people sometimes think it is, says Emma Mason, the owner of The Source Bulk Foods in Belconnen.

“It can be cost-effective to buy in bulk, and if you want to experiment with a product for a recipe, you can buy exactly the amount you want and there’s no waste,” she says.

“All our items are competitively priced and waste-free shopping can be an efficient and simple way to do your groceries, as well as helping you feel good about the choice you’ve made.”

The Source Bulk Foods stocks pantry staples, snacks, confectionery, household products, cooking liquids, cleaning products and personal hygiene items.

“Customers can bring their own containers, which all helps contribute to using less single-use plastic,” Emma says.

Emma and her husband Rowan invested in the franchise when looking for an option that would fit in with the values of their low-footprint life.

“We shop at The Source too, and along with the markets that’s all our grocery shopping,” she says.

“We also stock general everyday plastic-free items such as water bottles, keepcups, stainless steel straws and bamboo toothbrushes.”

The Source Bulk Foods, Shop 34 Westfield Belconnen. Call 0423 511537 or visit thesourcebulkfoods.com.au

OFFERING professional earwax removal, Earworx in Belconnen uses safe, gentle and effective micro-suction, says owner Lisa Hvellwege, who’s excited about the company’s expansion in Canberra’s north.

Earworx, which already has branches in Kingston, Bondi, Launceston and Ulverstone, is suitable for anyone aged four and up, and can help people with hearing aids, those who have had previous ear surgery, ear canal problems or skin conditions, says Lisa.

“Some people are more prone to wax impaction than others and removing it is a delicate process,” she says.

Registered nurse Lisa previously worked in the ENT clinics at the Royal Hobart Hospital, and established Earworx in Tasmania in 2016 after seeing a need for this service.

“We get referrals from GPs and audiologists, but people can also access the service easily by booking online directly and often get an appointment the same day,” she says.

“I absolutely love the work, we get such great feedback and most of the time it’s a quick win for anyone with blocked ears.

“It can feel very uncomfortable, full, itchy or painful to have impacted wax, or any blockage in the ear, and the feeling when it’s been cleared is so good.”

Earworx, North Canberra Family Practice, 5b Chandler Street, Belconnen. Call 6129 5100 or email northcanberra.mc@fullertonhealth.com.au

AT YMCA Canberra’s Early Learning Centre in Belconnen, the culture is built upon YMCA Canberra’s values of honesty, care, respect and responsibility, says early learning manager of YMCA Canberra Jessica Smith.

“We celebrate our strengths and unique differences and welcome everyone into our centre with open arms.

“Our respectful approaches to our families are based on strong partnerships built with kindness, involvement and trust.”

Jessica says YMCA Canberra’s Early Learning Centre in Belconnen is built on respect for the land, places and people within the community.

“Our community plays a big role within our curriculum as the children are exposed to different places and people through community walks, visitors and other excursions,” she says.

The centre’s professional knowledge is supported by the early years framework, code of ethics and inspired by the Reggio Emilia and RIE approach for infants.

“We are constantly learning and evolving to be the best educators we can be,” says Jessica.

YMCA Canberra, Early Learning Centre Belconnen, corner of Aikman Drive and Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen. Visit canberra.ymca.org.au

Easing pain with hydrotherapy lessons

ARTHRITIS ACT has welcomed a new physiotherapist to its centre in Bruce, providing a lower cost physiotherapy service for people in the Belconnen area, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

Arthritis ACT also runs hydrotherapy classes out of two pools at the University of Canberra.

“Hydrotherapy provides so much pain relief. A lot of people can find that they can come off their pain medication with regular hydrotherapy,” says Rebecca.

“We also run strength and balance classes in Kaleen and Bruce as well as a tai chi class for falls prevention.

“The biggest risk factor for people with osteoporosis is falling down and breaking their hip. Tai Chi is amazing and a proven intervention to stop falling.”

In Bruce, Arthritis ACT runs a six-week, Danish arthritis intervention program called “GLA:D”, which can reduce a person’s need for a hip replacement as well as help people facing surgery get into the best possible condition for a successful knee or hip replacement.

Rebecca says the team are providing up to date and extra information pertinent to those who need it and encourages people to give the Arthritis ACT team a call.

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Duncan delivers quality plumbing

OWNER Jason Duncan, of Duncan’s Plumbing, and his team of office and trades staff promise to deliver the best plumbing in Canberra.

Boasting a skilled team, a range of top-of-the-line equipment, dedicated vehicles and a workshop test bay customised for fault testing, Duncan’s Plumbing offers a huge array of services for the region.

“We are licensed for both the ACT and NSW, and our tradesmen in the field are in constant contact via mobile and an internet-based SMS service, providing you with flexible, reliable assistance at need,” he says.

“Our maintenance services include all plumbing and drainage.

“We also install all manner of appliances (gas, electrical, tapware, hot water systems, toilets and more), perform backflow prevention testing, service thermostatic mixing valves, and certify, fix, install and repair all gas units.”

Duncan’s Plumbing has been in business for more than 40 years and has been servicing the region for more than 20.

Duncan’s Plumbing, 1/9 Page Place, Page. Call 6254 5678, email office@duncansplumbing.com.au or visit duncansplumbing.com.au