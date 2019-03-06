From the ‘clean waters’, a growing city rises

IT is believed that the traditional Aboriginal people first arrived in Queanbeyan around 20,000 years ago, according to the Queanbeyan-Palerang Library.

On its website it says that with two major rivers flowing through the area, it was an ideal settlement point with the rivers providing rich food sources in the form of fish, shellfish, waterfowl and edible roots.

The inter-fluvial country provided good grazing for emu, kangaroo and wallaby. Queanbeyan is on Ngambri/Ngunnawal land.



While searching for the Murrumbidgee River, Joseph Wild, James Vaughan and Charles Throsby Smith came across the present location of Queanbeyan. They were the first non-indigenous people to see the present location of Queanbeyan when they discovered the junction of the Molonglo and Queanbeyan Rivers about two kilometres from the present town on December 8, 1820.



The first use of land at Queanbeyan was by an unauthorised occupant Timothy Beard, who called his property “Quinbean”, which is thought to be an Aboriginal word for “clear water”. This gave the city its modern name, Queanbeyan.



With the increasing population during the 1830s, agitation for the establishment of a courthouse and post office led to a post office at Queanbeyan being established in 1836, followed by the appointment of a resident magistrate and the establishment of a court in 1837.

Queanbeyan was formally proclaimed as a settlement on September 28, 1838.



In 1841 there were three brick buildings and seven wooden buildings in Queanbeyan. There were 372 residents in 1851 and 526 in 1861 and Queanbeyan was the service centre of the district. There were three large stores and two hotels. Another six inns were doing business on the roads leading out of the town. There were two steam mills and a new hospital was being erected.



There were three churches – Christ Church, St. Gregory’s and the Methodist Church – and schools were in existence at both Christ Church and St. Gregory’s. A newspaper, “The Golden Age”, was founded by John Gale in 1860 and is still being published under the title of “Queanbeyan Age”. The new court house was built in 1860 on Monaro Street.



During the 1860s communications were improved by the extension of the telegraph line from Braidwood to Queanbeyan which opened in 1864 and the approach of the railway which reached Goulburn in 1869. In 1869 the Queanbeyan Post and Telegraph offices were combined and the first permanent post office was opened at the corner of Monaro and Lowe Streets in 1880.

The library website writes that the first official train reached Bungendore on March 4, 1885, but engineering difficulties and the need to construct two large bridges delayed the opening of the section to Queanbeyan until September 8, 1887.



Queanbeyan’s fourth church, St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church opened in 1874 and its second bank, the Bank of New South Wales, opened in 1878. A new public school was built in 1877. Construction of St. Benedict’s convent and boarding school run by the Good Samaritan sisters was begun in 1880.



In February 1885 Queanbeyan was proclaimed a municipality and at the first elections in April, 1885, nine aldermen were selected from 14 candidates and John James Wright became the first mayor.



The first bridge across the Queanbeyan River was opened in 1858 but closed in 1899. Another bridge opened in 1900, which was later replaced by a new bridge in 1974. The adjacent weir and the Suspension Bridge were opened in 1901. The Suspension Bridge was destroyed by the flood of 1925 and a replacement was re-built in 1938.



The building of Canberra created new avenues for employment and stimulated business and housing development. The recommencement of the building of Canberra in 1921 resulted in a second boom in Queanbeyan when many new buildings were erected.

Benefits resulting from the expansion of the early 1920s included supply of electricity (1920) and water (1926).

By 1972 the population had risen to more than 15,000.

The city had proved that while it was in close proximity to Canberra it was an independent entity and Queanbeyan was proclaimed a city on July 7, 1972. Now, in 2019, the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council expects its population to hit 60,000.

New developments at Googong and in the Jerrabomberra Valley make Queanbeyan one of the fastest growing centres in NSW.



Quality windows fast, promises Neil

SKYVIEW Windows was created more than 15 years ago in a small factory with a staff of five and a vision of supplying quality products in the shortest possible lead times, says managing director, Neil Thompson.

“The company mantra from day one was ‘Quality Windows, Fast’,” says Neil.

Since then, Skyview has grown and seven years ago expanded to a 2500sqm factory in High Street, Queanbeyan.

Neil says part of Skyview’s success is being able to work closely with customers and suppliers to ensure consistency in quality and supply is maintained.

“All windows and doors are manufactured right here in Queanbeyan to Australian standards using dedicated local people from a mixture of local and imported raw materials to ensure cost competitiveness and, unlike the major window companies, all the profits stay right here,” he says.

“Skyview is the only window company able to supply any powdercoat colour with no cost premium involved.

“This allows our customers to mix and match colour schemes for their houses without having to stick to the six standard colours our competitors offer.”

Skyview Windows, 77 High Street, Queanbeyan, call 6232 9977.

Renovated sports centre keeping up with the community

A COMBINED $4.5 million from Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council funds and a Federal government community development grant meant Q-One Indoor Sports was given an extensive renovation and extension. It opened in September.

“The extension of Q-One Indoor Sports was considered a priority for council,” says a QPRC spokesman.

“The former venue did not have the size to be able to meet the current and growing needs of the community.

“We want to have appropriate sporting facilities within the Queanbeyan-Palerang region that benefit the entire region.

“For example, there was previously no squash courts in Queanbeyan and members from the Queanbeyan Leagues Squash club had to travel out to Belconnen to train and play.

“Now the current and future members can train and play in Queanbeyan at Q-One Indoor Sports.”

Q-One Indoor Sports offers a variety of adult sports such as floorball, futsal, indoor cricket and netball.

“We have courts for hire that members from the community, clubs and schools can utilise,” he says.

“We [also] have an educational validated program for two to six-year-olds called ‘Right Start’.

“‘Right Start’ is a fundamental and perceptual movement skills program that aims to give children experiences in seeing, hearing, touching, processing, making perceptual judgements and reacting through carefully sequenced activities that incorporate essential building blocks.”

Q-One Indoor Sports, 1A Yass Road, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6993, email q-one.indoorsports@qprc.nsw.gov.au or visit q-one.com.au

Swimming for skills, safety and fun



Q-ONE Aquatics Queanbeyan has had some huge upgrades since it opened in 1961 as the Queanbeyan War Memorial Swimming Pool, according to a QPRC spokesman.

“It has been much loved and patronised since then and has seen some significant upgrades such as a 25-metre indoor pool in 2004 and a ‘wet play area’ in 2018,” he says.

As well as being a great place to play with friends, hang out with family and enjoy all the benefits of interacting with individuals from the community, it’s also a good place to learn to swim.

“Learning to swim is such an important life skill and we offer lessons every day of the week,” he says.

“The ability to swim improves confidence and opens up social opportunities to play around in the pool and other bodies of water.

“It is extremely sad to say but over the last 10 years, we have seen more than 1000 drowning deaths in NSW.

“Although knowing how to swim and being supervised cannot prevent the possibility of an incident, it can greatly reduce it so we encourage individuals to visit our five-star aquatics facilities to enjoy their swimming pursuits.”

The QPRC spokesman says swimming can also be a great exercise.

“Not only can you cool off on a hot day but there are the associated health benefits,” he says.

“We offer general entry for recreational and lap swimming. Swimming lessons for children, adults, schools, private and special needs.

“[And], our aqua Zumba program has been extremely popular and we have morning and afternoon lessons for adults and kids.”

Q-One Aquatics Queanbeyan, corner of Crawford and Antill Streets, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6346, email q-one.aquatics@qprc.nsw.gov.au or visit q-one.com.au

Variety and quality guide The Q for a decade

THE Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre has been providing the region with quality performing arts for more than 10 years, says the team at The Q.

“It is important for all towns and cities in Australia to have good access to quality performing arts,” they say.

“It not only provides opportunity for great entertainment but encourages social interaction and escape from daily routine for the community.

“Many productions also have strong social messages and are able to portray them in a very palatable and memorable manner.

“The Q supports many local community theatre companies, schools and dance schools providing a unique performance space for their productions.

“We also produce our own work in-house which, in the main, we cast with local talent.”

In 2018 The Q set up its own professional theatre company called Echo, which gives local artists the opportunity to perform in a professional company.

The team says there’s an interesting program of events to look forward to this year in areas such as drama, musicals, dance, comedy and music.

“People as individuals have different tastes so we try to program to suit a variety of interests,” they say.

The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 251 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6290, email boxoffice@qprc.nsw.gov.au or visit theq.net.au

Games, music, movies, Glen’s got it

GLEN Stewart opened up a family-run Revolution CD franchise in Queanbeyan in 2001 to meet the demand for music, movies and games in the region.

“Queanbeyan was a real country music town at that stage and the last country music shop had closed so we took over and turned it into a Revolution CD,” he says.

Glen, who has been gaming since the ‘80s, says Revolution CD’s main point of difference is it stocks every game, from the oldest, retro games from the ‘90s right up to the newest games.

“There’s quite a demand for retro games at the moment,” he says.

“Anything for Super Nintendo, or Nintendo or other retro consoles.”

Glen says the same goes for movies and music.

“We stock everything,” he says.

“Most music shops would just stock the top 100 albums but we stock everything.

“People will often coming in looking for various obscure items and we will very often have them. If we don’t, we will find them.

“It’s the same with our movies and TV series. We have about 10,000 movies and TV series in the store.

“Generally, when someone’s looking for a movie, we’ve got it.”

Glen says Revolution CD also stocks a range of guitars and amplifiers.

Revolution CD, 49 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 0067, email info@revolutioncd.com.au or visit revolutioncd.com.au

Carpet choices come with honesty and quality

BACKED by 40 years’ experience in the carpet-laying industry, Ian and Neryle Judd took over Queanbeyan Carpets about three years ago to deliver the region a family-run, friendly service when it comes to quality carpets and floor coverings.

Established around 40 years ago, Rachael Blackmore of Queanbeyan Carpets says Ian and Neryle pride their business on quality and honesty.

“We’re honest, we provide an obligation-free quote with no pressure to buy,” Rachael says.

“We just want to give a good service to everyone who comes in.”

Which she says is the same for anyone, whether they come from Queanbeyan, Canberra, Braidwood, Michelago or further.

“Our friendly and knowledgeable staff all work together to bring you the best customer service and flooring advice – from choosing your floor coverings right through to the installation process,” Rachael says.

“We do vinyl flooring, laminate, carpet, carpet tiles and blinds.”

Queanbeyan Carpets, 31 Uriarra Road, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 1141, email sales@queanbeyancarpets.com.au or visit queanbeyancarpets.com.au

Facilities help the community get together

COMMUNITY Facilities offers a place for people and organisations to meet and gather for both corporate and private functions, says community facilities co-ordinator Amanda Tomlinson.

“Hirers are able to hire the facilities by the hour or for the day or evening,” she says.

“Parties and functions are organised either by yourself or we can organise it for you.”

Self-catering and BYO beverages are allowed and Community Facilities offers personal, short-term, which Amanda says is just like having a function at home.

Hirers have a choice from Jerrabomberra Community Centre, Letchworth Neighbourhood Centre and Karabar Community Centre.

Jerrabomberra Community Centre is a multi-purpose function centre with two buildings, which can cater for up to 100 people.

“The rooms can be partitioned off to make for smaller, more intimate rooms to suit any hirer,” Amanda says.

Letchworth Neighbourhood Centre located at 28 Miller Street, Queanbeyan has the capacity for up to 50 people.

“It is a small, out of the way facility and backs on to sporting fields,” she says.

And, Karabar Community Centre is located at 183 Cooma Road, Queanbeyan.

“It’s the perfect location for meetings, forums, craft classes, small social gatherings and family get gatherings,” she says.

Community Facilities. Call 6285 6583, email q-one.communityfacilities@qprc.nsw.gov.au or visit q-one.com.au

Kitchens to construction, Steve does the lot

OWNER Steve Milutinovic started his own cabinet-making business in 1983 and, 35 years on, Bordeaux Constructions and Bordeaux Kitchens now specialises in home renovations, extensions and new homes.

But that’s not all, Bordeaux also can complete commercial fitouts and joinery, with its fully licensed builders in NSW and the ACT.

“We pride ourselves in achieving the highest standard for our customers in design and workmanship,” Steve says.

“We offer full trade co-ordination and have our own experienced and reliable tradesmen and expert staff to assist you in your project.

“Our custom-built, cabinet-making workshop can also build joinery items to suit your needs whether for home or office.”

Steve says Bordeaux offers obligation-free quotes, competitive prices and will work with each customer to achieve their desired outcome.

Bordeaux Constructions and Bordeaux Kitchens, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642, visit bordeauxbcm.com.au or search

@BordeauxBCM on Facebook.

Expanding podiatry centre puts its best foot forward

QCITY Podiatry and Healthcare has welcomed a new podiatrist after increasing demands for its podiatry services, says podiatrist Allan Donnelly.

“This means we can expand [our services] to a greater number of people,” he says.

Joining the team is graduate Karly Geddes, who Allan says comes with the latest knowledge and expertise, as well as motivation and the same sense of service as the team.

“Karly brings new ideas and a fresh look at what we do. We always are thinking of how we can do better and Karly brings a new perspective to this,” he says.

QCity Podiatry and Healthcare specialises in all aspects of podiatry care such as rheumatology, sports, children, ingrown toenails, diabetic foot care and wound management.

“I used to be the head of the Podiatry College at Sydney Institute of Technology many years ago and developed a special interest in diabetic foot care,” he says.

“This aspect of podiatry is of great need in our region; 85 Australians lose a toe, leg or foot every week in Australia and 27 Australians die from diabetic foot disease every week.

“The number of people in our region with diabetic foot disease is very large and growing and the need for this specialised care continues to grow.

“We also have our dietitian Tracy and diabetes educator Bunny supporting us.”

QCity Podiatry and Healthcare, Cassidy’s Arcade, Shop 13, 72-74 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6147 1616 or visit qcitypodiatry.com.au

Players say ‘Hello’ to an old, new show

RETURNING to a more traditional, golden-age musical, Queanbeyan Players is currently preparing for its feel-good production of “Hello Dolly” in May.

Director Michael Moore says this musical isn’t about dealing with big social issues but instead it’s about bringing the audience bright and happy entertainment.

“It bursts with humour, romance and is boisterous and charming from start to finish,” Michael says.

Running from Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 9, “Hello Dolly”, set in the 1890s, is about Dolly Levi, a widow who is a socialite turned matchmaker.

Her latest client is the cantankerous “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. In the musical, Dolly’s scheming chaotically involves Horace’s employees and a New York hat maker as Dolly tries to cover up her own secret romantic designs.

Michael says people can also expect very well-known songs such as “Hello Dolly” and “Put on Your Sunday Clothes”, performed by very talented performers.

“I’ve got eight principals performing in ‘Hello Dolly’ and they’re exceptional,” he says.

“Our amateur theatre scene is actually much better quality than another theatre in a bigger city.

“We have an amazing pool of very talented people here who are performing in community theatre.”

“Hello Dolly”, Queanbeyan Players, at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, May 30 to June 9. Bookings to theq.net.au

Brett’s heritage of ‘honest country clothing’

HISCOCK’s Saddlery and Country Outfitters is not just about horse gear, according to its manager Brett Hiscock, who says they have a very large collection of hats, boots and clothing, too.

Brett comes from four generations of Hiscocks who have been running Hiscock’s Saddlery and Country Outfitters since 1904 in Wagga Wagga.

“The business was handed down from father to son, and my father, John Hiscock, moved the business from Cootamundra to Queanbeyan in the ‘60s because of the bigger opportunity the growing Canberra region offered,” he says.

Now, he says, they sell big brands such as Akubra hats, RM Williams and Thomas Cook boots and clothing, Wrangler jeans and Ariat footwear.

“We have a selection of smart casual wear that would dress anybody up for the weekend or for their office needs,” he says.

“It’s a diverse range that’s value for money, solid quality, honest country clothing.”

Brett says they have a great service team to help customers find what they need whether it be clothing or any equine needs such as tack and saddlery.

Hiscock’s Saddlery and Country Outfitters, 167 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 1578, email queanbeyan@saddleworld.com.au or visit @hiscockssaddleworld on Facebook.

Victor’s shop of old and new nick-nacks

SAVE A Bob Or Two in Karabar Mall sells a little bit of everything, says owner Victor Seisun.

Starting at the Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets about five years ago, the store found its new home on Queenbar Road a year ago from where it sells new and pre-loved household goods such as vases, plates, furniture, books and CDs.

Victor describes the store full of nick-nacks as a friendly place where there’s something for everyone.

“There’s a lot to have a look at, so people take their time walking through,” he says.

Victor buys preloved items, acquires deceased estates, buys items from people who are downsizing and gets people downsizing things, which is where he finds a lot of antiques and nick-nacks.

But his wife Jasna says he goes beyond that and he puts his heart and soul into the store.

“When someone comes in and asks for a particular thing he always looks out for things that his customers have asked for previously,” she says.

Save a Bob or Two, Karabar Mall, 30A Queenbar Road, Karabar. Call 0448 164315 or visit @SaveABobOrTwo on Facebook

Shoe store poised to launch winter fashions

THE owner of Mainstreet Shoes, Tascha Loadsman, is excited to help brighten up anyone’s winter wardrobe with the store’s new stock, which will be released on Friday, March 8.

“There’s some beautiful golds, iced blues and some gorgeous rich colours such as aubergine and fuchsia,” she says.

“Colour tends to cheer you up as you get bogged down in the cold winter months. But, it also allows us to show a little bit of personality and individuality.”

And, Tascha can ensure individuality when people buy from Mainstreet Shoes because she sells only one pair per size in each style.

“We do this to ensure that the shoes are kept as unique as possible, meaning you have very little chance of passing someone on the street with the same shoe – and that you will often receive compliments on the shoes you wear,” she says.

“It’s about style but also about comfort. We don’t want you to end up with an expensive ornament in your wardrobe.

“We go for more European-based brands because they have a different last and cut, which makes them more comfortable.”

For anyone still looking for summer shoes at a bargain price, Tascha says they’re still clearing old stock.

“They can be bought online and we do free shipping Australia-wide, too,” she says.

Mainstreet Shoes Queanbeyan, 56 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Email enquiries@mainstreetshoes.com.au, call 6297 5672 or visit mainstreetshoes.com.au

Andreas heads a real estate agency with a passion for service

OZ Property Real Estate, a boutique agency with “good, old-fashioned service” has been in Queanbeyan for nearly 15 years, says principal Andreas Haas.

Andreas, who has been working in real estate for nearly 30 years, says his firm is friendly, approachable and has its own niche in the marketplace.

“For buyers, we ensure that they have all the information that they need to know on a property, good or bad,” he says.

“For renters, we show rental properties after business hours, which means a quick turnaround for landlords and easier opportunities for tenants to view after 6pm.

“For landlords, I like to provide some form of maintenance plan and budget so that they keep on top of the property maintenance and therefore benefit from good rent and good tenants, and this reflects on tenants being satisfied longer and not moving every 12 months.”

Oz Property Real Estate, 27 Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6297 7799, email info@OzPropertyRealEstate.com.au or visit ozpropertyre.com.au

Auto care centre goes that extra mile

GOODYEAR Autocare Queanbeyan is back in business and under new ownerships, says one of its owners Matt Whyte.

Goodyear Autocare provides a range of services at competitive prices such as NSW and ACT registration inspections, all mechanical repairs, servicing and wheel alignments.

But customer service is its main priority, says Matt.

“We’ve built our business on going that extra mile by doing things such as dropping our customers home,” he says.

“We’ve got a courtesy car available as well.”

The mechanics are also highly experienced, according to Matt, who says mechanic Tony comes with 30 years’ experience and Drew has many years of experience in the Goodyear franchise.

“We’re a one-stop-shop and we specialise in all mechanic repairs,” he says.

Goodyear Autocare Queanbeyan, 36 Yass Road. Call 5116 1525, email queanbeyan@goodyear.com.au or visit goodyearautocare.com.au