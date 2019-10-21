Frozen meals infect two Canberrans with Salmonella 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

THE ACT Health Directorate is urging CORE Powerfoods consumers to check the product and best before dates after two Canberrans developed Salmonella gastroenteritis from eating the frozen meals.

CORE Ingredients is conducting a recall of its 310g and 350g products under the names of Going Nuts, Deep South Chilli, Muay Thai Meatballs, Holy Meatballs, Naked Chicken, Seismic Chicken, Old School and Smokey Mountain Meatballs, in between the best before dates August 26, 2020, and October 4, 2020.

The products have been available for sale at IGAs in the ACT, NSW, VIC and NT; Independent retailers in the ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, SA, NT and WA; and Coles nationally.

All affected CORE Powerfoods stock has now been removed from sale in the ACT.

The ACT Health Directorate is working closely with health counterparts in other states and territories to investigate the infections that are thought to be associated with this product, with the cause of the contamination also still under investigation.

Further information on the CORE Powerfoods frozen microwave meals recall is on the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleTorrens students swoop their way to second spot
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply