Frozen meals infect two Canberrans with Salmonella 

THE ACT Health Directorate is urging CORE Powerfoods consumers to check the product and best before dates after two Canberrans developed Salmonella gastroenteritis from eating the frozen meals.

CORE Ingredients is conducting a recall of its 310g and 350g products under the names of Going Nuts, Deep South Chilli, Muay Thai Meatballs, Holy Meatballs, Naked Chicken, Seismic Chicken, Old School and Smokey Mountain Meatballs, in between the best before dates August 26, 2020, and October 4, 2020.

The products have been available for sale at IGAs in the ACT, NSW, VIC and NT; Independent retailers in the ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, SA, NT and WA; and Coles nationally.

All affected CORE Powerfoods stock has now been removed from sale in the ACT.

The ACT Health Directorate is working closely with health counterparts in other states and territories to investigate the infections that are thought to be associated with this product, with the cause of the contamination also still under investigation.

Further information on the CORE Powerfoods frozen microwave meals recall is on the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.