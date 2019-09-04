Fun ideas to get families out these holidays

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Looking for something to do these school holidays? In this sponsored post “CityNews” showcases fun activities for the whole family.

WITH winter over, there’s no better time to come out of hibernation and enjoy the spring holidays.

Whether it’s inside or outside, Canberra has some great experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Stephen’s slot cars drive the fun

GET ready… set… go! for some school holiday fun racing slot cars at Way2Fast in Mitchell, says owner Stephen Bywater.

Children will enjoy racing with family and friends on Way2Fast’s four different tracks, which range from four to eight lanes.

“We have 1:32 scale electric motor driven car tracks, which are driven by a hand controller,” says Stephen who’s had a passion for slot cars since he was a child.

This passion drove him to take over Way2Fast more than seven years ago but the life of the store has been around longer and will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

“We are open seven days a week during the school holidays,” says Steve.

“We are happy for kids from five and up to have a go and it’s good fun for everyone,” Stephen says.

He says Way2Fast is also Canberra’s largest retailer for slot cars and spare parts, offering more than 20 manufacturers such as Scalextric, SCX, Ninco, Revell, Slot it, Pioneer, NSR, Carrera, Parma and MJK.

“We are soon to be selling, servicing and repairing remote control cars too,” says Steve.

Way2Fast, Unit 2/20 Essington Street, Mitchell. Visit way2fast.com.au or call 0424 453544.

Enjoy the best of birds Enjoy the best of birds

GET up close and personal with a range of birds at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary.

The aviary is a 1000sqm planted walk-in enclosure that has about 550 birds from about 60 different species.

“The aviary is great fun for all ages. You have the chance to get up close and personal with a range of birds,” says Mick Logan, owner and manager of the aviary.

“While not all birds will interact with you, you get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild.

“We give you a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds.”

Mick says that people are welcome to take photos of the birds.

“Providing the weather is fine you can have a great time feeding the birds or just observing our feathered friends,” Mick says.

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

Griffith raceway with plenty to do Griffith raceway with plenty to do

Located in Griffith, Power Kart Raceway has Canberra’s ultimate go-karting experience, featuring world class electric go-karts on an F1 style indoor circuit, says marketing manager Dan Rawson.

“We also have Australia’s first synthetic ice rink, as well as glow in the dark mini golf,” he says.

“We have everything under one roof, to cater to everyone. [And] we can host birthday parties, corporate events and school groups.”

But it’s not all about fun at Power Kart Raceway and Dan says they take safety seriously and strive to ensure everyone is having an enjoyable but safe experience.

Power Kart Raceway, 125 Canberra Avenue, Griffith. Call 6239 5599, email enquiries@powerkarts.com.au or visit powerkarts.com.au

Costumes inspire kids to make a change

THESE school holidays, it’s all about changing the world and getting creative at the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD).

Located in Old Parliament House, MoAD’s exhibition “DressUP: Change the World” is all about giving young people the courage to make a difference in the world.

“Do you ever feel that you’re too young to make a difference?” says a MoAD spokesperson.

“Famous adults were once young too and they had their own doubts and insecurities.

“Beyoncé worried her ears were too big, Dr Karl was a refugee, who was bullied as a kid and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was just 10-years-old when she started fighting for her right to education. And they all grew up and made an impact on the world.”

In this exhibition MoAD is inviting young people to try on costumes linked to these iconic people explore their lives.

After dressing up, MoAD says families can then go and unleash their creativity in its brand new Zine Lounge, a place for young people to meet, read and create.

“Relax on the lounges and read any of the many zines available, or if inspiration strikes you can write, sketch, stick or staple together a cool little book about what’s going on in your world,” MoAD says.

“You bring the creativity, we’ll supply the materials.”

MoAD, Old Parliament House. Visit moadoph.gov.au