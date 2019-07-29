Gang links shut down Belco tattoo shop

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BELCONNEN tattoo parlour has been closed by police and is expected to be forfeited to the ACT after it was allegedly laundering money to gang members.

ACT police took Lakeside Tattoo Parlour to the ACT Supreme Court initially in June, where it alleged the business of laundering money for OMCG members.

The court granted approval for the business to be restrained and then on July 4the business was closed by police.

During the closure, police stuck a piece of paper on the store titled “Confiscation of Criminal Assets”, which read:

“This is to notify that the business styled ‘Lakeside Tattoo Parlour Pty Ltd’, ABN 41602466679 is retrained under the Supreme Court Order SC 531 of 2018 dated 27 June 2019 and is under the control of the Public Trustee and Guardian on behalf of the Australian Capital Territory pursuant to section 31(3) of the Confiscation of Criminal Assets Act 2003.”

Once the court processes are finalised, police say the business is expected to be forfeited to the ACT. If forfeited, the business and any assets held will be sold.

