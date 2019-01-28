Gardening / Cool ways with ‘living’ mulch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EXCESS water bills will be the norm this summer with forecast, almost continuous heat-wave conditions. What little rain we’ve had will have evaporated within a few days.

But it’s mulching that reduces evaporation and some of the most effective ways of reducing evaporation is with “living” mulches. Most of them grow quite rapidly, so the sooner they are planted the better.

Interestingly, many ground-cover plants are from the hottest areas of the world, especially the Mediterranean. This makes them extremely drought tolerant.

Today I am concentrating on the carpet thymes growing to just seven centimetres. They tolerate light foot traffic, sun and shade and are perfect between pavers, as illustrated in a friend’s Ainslie garden.

Two of my favourites growing in our garden are Thymus serpyllum “Pink Chintz” or “Magic Carpet”.

ANOTHER excellent range of hardy ground covers is the sedum family, many of which are also native to the Mediterranean region. Interestingly, besides ground covers, in the gardens of northern Europe they are used for environmentally friendly green roofs, providing the perfect insulation. Sedums range from the taller “Autumn Joy”, growing to 50 centimetres to the low five to seven-centimetre varieties used for ground covers.

A range grown by the wholesale nursery Plant Growers of Victoria, and available here, include the “Blob” range of sedums, because they look like tiny blobs of foliage growing so tightly together that no other plants readily grow through them. I have grown “Green Blob” in a large, wide but shallow container. I will divide and plant this sedum in our garden late in mid-autumn. I should get at least 15-20 extra plants from this one plant.

Once growing well in the garden, I can then keep dividing them forever, the same as carpet thyme. Others in the extensive range of “Blobs” include “Chocolate Blob”, “Purple Blob”, “Silver Blob”, “Rainbow Blob” and “Gold Blob”, which are all suitable for growing as a mulch on top of taller container-grown plants.

I NOTICE the wretched oxalis weed getting a grip in our garden. To spray and protect other nearby plants I cut the bottom off a 200mm plastic pot and placed it over the weeds to be eliminated. This stops the spray affecting other nearby desirable plants.

Then spray inside the plastic pot using Eco “Slasher”, an organic weed killer with the active ingredient nonanoic acid, made from natural plant oils. Leave for a few minutes until the spray has dried on the plant before removing the plastic pot on to the next weed. This is readily available from most garden centres and DIY stores.

Jottings…