Germans take the top Riesling Challenge award

A GERMAN Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese has been awarded Best Wine at the 20th annual Canberra International Riesling Challenge.

Weingut Georg Müller Stiftung’s 2018 Hattenheimer Wisselbrunnen Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese was also named Best Sweet Riesling and Best European Riesling. Weingut Georg Müller Stiftung is located in Hattenheim in the wine-growing region Rheingau.

More than 500 Rieslings from nine countries – Australia, NZ, the US, Germany, France, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic and, for the first time, China – were judged at this year’s Challenge, which was held at the Albert Hall. This is the largest annual collection of Riesling put together in the Southern Hemisphere.

At tonight’s (October 18) Celebration of Riesling and Awards Presentation ceremony at the Hotel Realm, the outstanding collection of wines in this year’s Challenge were recognised for their excellence in Riesling production.

Under the guidance of chairman of judges Cameron Douglas, seven judges from Australia, the UK and China and three associate judges, have tasted the 503 wines over the last four days to find the best wines across a number of styles. Judging resulted in 57 Gold Medals, 104 Silver Medals and 184 Bronze Medals.

Mr Douglas, a Master Sommelier, from NZ, said the awards feature wines from more than 200 producers’

“It is a serious competition that showcases many fine examples,” he said.

“The future of the competition is assured with solid numbers of medals awarded across the classes – providing producers, winemakers, sommeliers, restaurateurs and international wine retailers an opportunity to explore and discover some of these great wines.”

The trophy for the Best Riesling from the Canberra District was won by the Hunter Valley’s Brokenwood Wines with its 2019 Brokenwood Four Winds Vineyard Riesling, which is made with grapes sourced from Canberra District’s Four Winds Vineyard.

Angus Wardlaw from Brothers at War in SA received the Shaw Vineyard Estate Encouragement Award for up-and-coming Riesling winemakers.

TROPHIES and AWARDS

Best Wine of the 2019 Challenge

Canberra International Riesling Challenge Trophy

(Class 12, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best Dry Riesling

Jim Murphy AM Trophy

Domain Road Vineyard – 2017 Domain Road Vineyard – The Water Race Dry Riesling

(Class 4, Dry, Central Otago, New Zealand)

Best Semi Dry Riesling

Wolf Blass Trophy

Cedar Creek Estate Winery – 2018 Cedar Creek Estate Riesling

(Class 11, Semi-Dry, Okanagan Valley, Canada)

Best Sweet Riesling

Australia Post Trophy

Weingut Georg Müller Stiftung – 2018 Hattenheimer Wisselbrunnen Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese VDP.GROSSE LAGE

(Class 12, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best Museum Class Riesling

ActewAGL Trophy

Robert Stein Winery – 2009 Robert Stein Riesling

(Class 7, Dry, Mudgee, Australia)

Best Australian Riesling

ACT Government and Hotel Realm Trophy

West Cape Howe Wines – 2019 West Cape Howe Porongurup Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Great Southern, Australia)

Best NZ Riesling

NZ High Commission Trophy

Domain Road Vineyard – 2017 Domain Road Vineyard – The Water Race Dry Riesling

(Class 4, Dry, Central Otago, New Zealand)

Best European Riesling

German Ambassador’s Trophy

Weingut Georg Müller Stiftung – 2018 Hattenheimer Wisselbrunnen Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese VDP.GROSSE LAGE

(Class 12, Sweet, Rheingau, Germany)

Best American Riesling

USA Embassy Trophy

Chateau Ste. Michelle – 2018 Chateau Ste. Michelle Dry Riesling

(Class 10, Dry, Columbia Valley, US)

Best Canberra District Riesling

ACT Chief Minister’s Trophy

Brokenwood Wines – 2019 Brokenwood Four Winds Vineyard Riesling

(Class 1, Dry, Canberra District, Australia)

Best Tasmanian Riesling

Tamar Valley Wine Route Trophy

Goaty Hill Wines – 2018 Goaty Hill Riesling

(Class 4, Dry, Tasmania, Australia)

Wines of Provenance

Ken Helm AM Trophy

Not Awarded

Encouragement Award for Up and Coming Australian Riesling Winemakers

Shaw Vineyard Estate Award

Angus Wardlaw, Brothers at War